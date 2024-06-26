Collision involving train, tractor-trailer in McDonough blocks road

A train appears to have collided with a tractor-trailer truck in McDonough near Macon Street and Old Griffin Road.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Crews are attempting to remove the truck's trailer from the tracks at this time.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the collision and if anyone was injured.

Motorists should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.