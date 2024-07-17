Portion of Moreland Avenue closed in Clayton County because of damaged bridge

Clayton County police are warning drivers that GA-42 (Moreland Avenue) is closed near Old Toney Road because of concrete falling from an overhead railroad bridge.

The police department said on Facebook shortly before 1 p.m. July 17 that the bridge is extensively damaged and debris is falling on the highway.

They also said there was a "major accident," but did not provide any details.

GA-42 will be closed until further notice.

Check the police department's Facebook page for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA