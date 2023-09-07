Popular Yellow Daisy Festival returns for 4 days to Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park is hosting its highly anticipated 55th annual Yellow Daisy Festival from Sept. 7-10.

Featuring more than 400 artists from across the United States, this festival has earned recognition as one of the nation's top arts and crafts shows, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine. It's also a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event and has received multiple awards from the Southeast Festival and Events Association. The event has become a tradition for multi-generational shoppers seeking unique handcrafted works of art.

One exciting addition to this year's festival is the return of the Yellow Daisy Vintage Village. Located within the lower meadow of the Yellow Daisy Festival, this curated village of vendors will showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and an array of farmhouse chic home goods, furniture, and décor.

The festival derives its name from a special type of yellow daisy, Viguiera Porteri, which blooms in September and only grows within a 60-mile radius of Stone Mountain. This unique flower was first discovered in 1846 and is known for its vibrant yellow bands that adorn the granite outcroppings of the mountain.

What began as a modest event in two picnic pavilions has now grown into the Southeast's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival, occupying more than six acres with art, crafts, music, and food.

Artists and crafters selected to participate in the festival are chosen by the Yellow Daisy Festival jury based on their distinctive handmade work in various categories, including pottery, fabric, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, photography, fine arts, and traditional arts and crafts.

Throughout the four-day event, visitors can enjoy live entertainment on the main stage, featuring a diverse range of music genres, from Rock and Bluegrass to Pop, R&B, Country, Gospel, and DJs. For those looking to relax, a beer garden will be available, along with numerous food trucks and festival food options to satisfy any cravings.

The festival isn't just for adults; the next generation of festivalgoers can partake in activities like sand art, face painting, and balloon artistry.

Located in the park's Special Events Meadow, admission to the festival is free with paid parking, which costs $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an unlimited annual parking pass.

Festival dates and hours are as follows:

Sept. 7: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 8-10: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.