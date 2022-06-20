Popular Midtown spot featured on 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' to close Monday night

article

A popular Midtown Atlanta dive bar and music venue said it is shutting its doors unexpectedly.

The Highlander made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday.

In the announcement, the establishment wrote in part:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and hardships, Darby and Darlene have decided to put this place to rest. Tonight is the last night the doors will be open."

The local haunt, located the Midtown Promenade, has been open since 1992. It has been known as a good music venue for local and upcoming bands.

The Highlander was featured more than once on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

The bar thanks patrons for making it a good 30 years writing in part:

"…we've made so many memories to cherish together. We love and appreciate all of you who have supported us."

The Highlander bar and kitchen will be open for its regular hours on Monday and its typical "Bingo" event will still happen before it shuts its doors for good.

No word on the exact reason why the restaurant is closing.