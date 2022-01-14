Popular Buckhead restaurant catches fire

article

Chops Lobster Bar was evacuated after a large fire broke out Friday night, Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed.

Fire crews responded to the second-alarm fire at 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW.

Everyone inside has been safely evacuated, officials say.

No word on what caused the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The iconic Atlanta restaurant located in Buckhead is consistently ranked as one of the best steakhouses in the United States.

An investigation is underway.

