Popular Buckhead restaurant catches fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:06PM
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene after a fire broke out at Chops Lobster Bar in Buckhead on Jan. 14, 2022.

ATLANTA - Chops Lobster Bar was evacuated after a large fire broke out Friday night, Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed.

Fire crews responded to the second-alarm fire at 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW. 

Everyone inside has been safely evacuated, officials say.

No word on what caused the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The iconic Atlanta restaurant located in Buckhead is consistently ranked as one of the best steakhouses in the United States.

An investigation is underway.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

