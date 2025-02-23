Pope Francis in critical condition: Atlanta Catholics pray for his recovery

article

The Brief Pope Francis is still in critical condition as doctors treat him for pneumonia and kidney problems. Many Catholics in Atlanta kept the pontiff in their prayers during church services on Sunday. Pope Francis has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013. He's originally from Argentina.



While the Pope continues to be treated for serious concerns, many Catholics in Atlanta say they're keeping him in their prayers.

What they're saying:

Pope Francis is on many local Catholics' minds. FOX 5 Atlanta met up with parishioners in metro Atlanta on Sunday as the pope remains in the hospital in critical condition.

"I hate it for him, and I'm definitely praying for him to have a speedy recovery," Ruan Gordy said.

"All the community here, we're offering our intentions during the mass. Obviously, we hope that he continues to recover here," Father Joe Wagner, the pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, explained.

"It's a very sad situation. Very sad. He's been a dynamic pope. He has introduced a lot of changes into the church," Lou Kuntz added.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: A woman places a candle in front of an image of Pope Francis outside the Basilica de Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 23, 2025. Hundreds of people gathered to attend several masses to pray for the health of Pope Francis who remains in critical condition. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 for breathing problems. He's since been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

On Saturday, the Vatican said Pope Francis suffered an asthmatic respiratory crisis and received a blood transfusion and a high flow of oxygen.

On Sunday, the Vatican said the Pope is still getting oxygen treatment but hasn't had any other respiratory crises. It also said he has mild kidney failure.

The pope also held mass Sunday in his apartment at the hospital.

