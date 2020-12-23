Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
4
Wind Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:45 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Poll: Perdue up over Ossoff, Loeffler falls behind Warnock

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
2020 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

Key to winning Georgia Senate Runoffs

Key to winning Georgia Senate Runoffs

ATLANTA - A new exclusive InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta Poll released Wednesday shows an  incredibly tight race for the Georgia Senate runoff election.

The poll, which was conducted between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, surveyed 500 registered voters in Georgia for both Senate races with a margin of error of +/- 4.4%.

According to the new poll, Republican Sen. David Perdue holds a slight lead over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Perdue                 49%

Ossoff                   48%

Undecided            3%

In the other Senate race, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock was ahead of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but not by much.

Warnock              49%

Loeffler                47%

Undecided            4%

According to InsiderAdvantage chairman Matt Towery, both Ossoff and Warnock are carrying independent voters, while Perdue and Loeffler are performing best among voters 65 and older.

"Both Perdue and Loeffler saw a decline in their level of African-American support over the last week," Towery said. "This is something I would fully anticipate as Republican support among African-Americans usually begins to level off in the last few weeks of a political contest."

The current ad campaign by Loeffler against Warnock may be having a negative impact, according to Towery.

"Perdue’s support among White voters increased slightly since our last survey, while Loeffler’s support declined over the same period. Ads supporting Loeffler which have centered on past statements by Warnock appear to have diminishing returns and may not be having the intended impact on suburban Atlanta swing voters."

Results of the Senate runoffs will ultimately determine the balance of power in Congress.

The poll also took a look at Gov. Brian Kemp's job performance and showed interesting results. According to the poll, most voters disapprove of the job Kemp has done so far.

Approve              31%

Disapprove         47%

Undecided          22%

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.