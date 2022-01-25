GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Aragon

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agents were asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Polk County on Tuesday evening.

It happened at a home along Walnut Street in Aragon. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency was involved in the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

