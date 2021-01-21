Police: Woman shot in leg during attempted robbery in Edgewood shopping center

Police said a woman was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Edgewood on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot at the Edgewood Shopping Center. Atlanta police said the woman is expected to be okay.

Police said the men got away with a purse.

Officers were searching for an orange Dodge sports car.

Investigators were talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to piece together what exactly happened.

