Police: Woman found shot next to young girl inside DeKalb County motel room

Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating a deadly shooting a motel Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Memorial Drive a little after 6 p.m. Police said those officers found a 20-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police said a little girl was also in the room. She was unharmed.

A person was taken into custody for questions. Police say the suspect was uncooperative. Their name has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.