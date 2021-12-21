Police warn motorists of card skimmers at metro Atlanta gas pumps

Henry County police are investigating reports of credit card skimmers at a gas pump on North Henry Boulevard.

Criminals use their own card reading devices, or skimmers, to record credit card numbers and pins for later purchases, without ever physically holding your card.

The best way to protect yourself from a card skimmer is to pay inside the station with cash, police said.

This month Henry County police started investigating after a woman says she noticed unauthorized charges on her brand-new credit card that she says she'd only used once at this Quick Trip on North Henry Boulevard.

"I see people waiting on lines just to get gas for your car and not buy anything," Frankie Chambers said. He says paying inside the gas station is an inconvenience, but police say it could save you some money in the long run.

According to the police report, someone used the victim's card information to order food off a delivery app.

She said she didn't order it and noticed before more charges went through, ultimately telling police she thinks there's an illegal card at that QuikTrip.

Henry County police said they have yet to find the skimmer but with AAA expecting 48 million people to fuel up and drive home for the holidays, they said drivers should take heed:

-Look for broken security seals on the pump before inserting your card.

-Don't use tap to pay functions

- Use a card with a chip, for better protection

- Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for the tap to pay functions

