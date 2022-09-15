Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop

article

Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school.

Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.

As part of the enforcement, police pulled over a car. Officials say the driver ran off, causing a lockdown of the high school.

After securing the scene, officers say they found the suspect had abandoned a large quantity of drugs and a firearm. Investigators identified the man as 31-year-old Stockbridge resident Rashon Ventrel Lewis, who they say was already wanted by multiple agencies for drug and firearm-related offenses.

Officers arrested Lewis Wednesday and took him into custody. It is not known what he will be charged with.