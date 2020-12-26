Police: Video shows suspect wanted in shooting at NW Atlanta apartment

Police released surveillance video showing what investigators said is a suspect in a shooting in northwest Atlanta late last month.

The shooting happened at an apartment along Mayson Turner Road NW around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26. Atlanta police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. He was rushed to an area hospital but was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

Investigators said the man was robbed and then shot while in the stairway.

In the surveillance video, investigators said the suspect was wearing a yellow jacket while walking through the parking garage.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

