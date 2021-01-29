Police: Vehicle with dog inside stolen from in front of Decatur ATM

article

Stealing a person’s car is one thing, but stealing a person’s dog is another. Decatur police said someone did both Friday evening.

It happened around 5:47 p.m. along Ponce de Leon Place at West Ponce de Leon Avenue. Decatur police said a woman parked her running vehicle on the curb to use the ATM when someone wearing all-dark clothing hopped in the vehicle and drove off.

Inside was the woman’s dog, Bourke sitting in the back seat.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2018 Mazda CX5 displaying GA tag CIF7484

A witness was able to track the vehicle traveling south on Church Street towards East Trinity Place but lost sight of it.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Bourke is asked to call Inv. Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477).

