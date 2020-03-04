Police: Trio of women wanted in series of thefts strike again

It appears a trio of wallet stealing women has struck again, this time in Peachtree City.

Police say two of the women entered two stores and distracted the clerks while the other suspect slipped into back offices and stole the victims’ wallets.

MORE: Search continues for trio of women wanted for thefts

Law enforcement has tied the women to similar crimes in Carroll, Paulding, Newton and now Fayette counties.

The women are accused of stealing wallets from victims at a Hallmark store and an Ethan Allen store, both in Peachtree City.

The women are then seen in a new surveillance video using a clerk’s stolen credit card to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards at a Peachtree City Walgreens.

Advertisement

MORE: Search continues for trio of women wanted for series of thefts

While only two of the three women were seen during the Peachtree City crimes, multiple other jurisdictions have video and witness descriptions of all three working together elsewhere.

Anyone with information that can help police identify these women call the Peachtree City Police Department.

MORE: Deputies search for trio of women after nurse's wallet was stolen