Police: Teen shot in room in downtown Atlanta hotel dies

article

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a prominent downtown hotel.

Atlanta police said officers were called out to the Hyatt Regency located along Peachtree Street in the downtown hotel district early Saturday morning after reports of a shooting. Police said officers arrived to find a teenage girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Two young men, who were also in the room at the time of the shooting, were being questioned by investigators.

No word on the circumstances that led to the shooting or who fired the shots.

The name of the girl has not been released.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.