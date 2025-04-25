Police searching for suspects in $10K Atlanta Lululemon theft

article

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Lululemon.

Officials say the theft happened on Tuesday at the store in Ponce City Market.

What we know:

According to investigators, the two men entered the store and grabbed about $10.000 in merchandise.

Employees say the men fled the area in what looked like a black Volkswagen SUV with a South Carolina license plate.

Police shared photos taken from security cameras in the hopes that someone would recognize the men.

In the photos, one man is wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The other is wearing a hoodie from The Trnchs.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.