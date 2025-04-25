Police searching for suspects in $10K Atlanta Lululemon theft
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Lululemon.
Officials say the theft happened on Tuesday at the store in Ponce City Market.
What we know:
According to investigators, the two men entered the store and grabbed about $10.000 in merchandise.
Employees say the men fled the area in what looked like a black Volkswagen SUV with a South Carolina license plate.
Police shared photos taken from security cameras in the hopes that someone would recognize the men.
In the photos, one man is wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The other is wearing a hoodie from The Trnchs.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.