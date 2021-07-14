Police: Suspect carried baby while attacking woman in LaGrange

LaGrange police have arrested a woman accused of a violent attack at one of the city's intersections, and officials say she did the crimes with her baby in her arms.

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department say Guinnesis Corley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first and third-degree cruelty to a child, false imprisonment, battery, and criminal damage to property.

According to police, the charges stem from an altercation between Corley and the victim, identified as LaShundar Burks, at the intersections of Callaway Avenue at Poplar Street and Murphy Avenue at Dallis Street on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Corley used a 2005 Ford Fusion to hit Burks' vehicle multiple times. At the time, Burks and her 2-year-old child were inside the car.

After the collisions, police say that Corley blocked Burks from escaping and attacked the woman, using a box cutter to puncture the tires of Burks' car.

During the alleged, officials say Corley was holding her infant who was just 1 or 2 months old, "placing the infant's well-being in jeopardy."

Corley was arrested on Murphy Avenue Tuesday. At the time of her arrest, she was already on misdemeanor probation.

Officials have not said what led to the alleged attacks.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

