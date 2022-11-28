Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

article

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart on the 1300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

According to investigators, the man entered the business and smashed multiple gaming machines with a sledgehammer. The suspect then demanded money from the store clerk.

After getting the cash, police say the man and his female accomplice fled the scene in a black Kia Forte with no license plate.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators believe the pair are responsible for a similar burglary on Nov. 23 at a Cleveland Avenue convenience store and another on Nov. 26 on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

If you can identify either suspect or have any information about the burglaries, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).