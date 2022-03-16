Police: Shots fired at home in southwest Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who fired multiple shots at a home in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 2800 block of Waters Road SW shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators confirmed with FOX 5 that over a dozen shell casings were found in the street near the home.

Atlanta police estimated that the house was hit about 10 times.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

