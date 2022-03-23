Officers shoot, kill armed man in Clayton County subdivision, police say

Police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting involving an armed man in a Clayton County subdivision that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that shooting happened on the 9100 block of Jenni Circle in Jonesboro off of Highway 54 on Wednesday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood by neighbors reporting a man wearing pajamas who was moving through the neighborhood firing a long gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the man, who allegedly pointed the gun at the officers.

Police say the man refused the officers' commands to put down the gun. That cause the officers to fire. killing him.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man. The officers involved with not injured.

The Clayton County Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation do its own investigation into the events of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

