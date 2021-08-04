Police seek information on person of interest in Roswell double homicide

The Roswell Police Department encouraged the public to share images of a car linked to a homicide investigation and asked for help locating a "person of interest" in the case.

Police said Monday they launched an investigation into "suspicious deaths," now deemed a homicide, at a home in Roswell.

Police later identified a person of interest as 30-year-old Duane Hall.

Police said there is a "relationship" between Hall and the victims and investigators believe he knows something about the incident.

Roswell Police Department spokesperson Tim Lupo asked anyone with information about Hall's whereabouts to contact investigators at 770-640-4100,

Police believed he may have taken a dark silver Toyota Camry from the home on Barrington Landing Court, where police discovered the bodies of two adults.

Police investigate "suspicious deaths" in Roswell. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

A police spokesperson said someone went into the house to check on the residents when they discovered their bodies.

The victims have not been identified, Lupo said.

