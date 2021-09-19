Police searching for suspect in deadly triple shooting at Norcross bar

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide at a karaoke bar on 4771 Britt Road.

One man died from apparent gunshot wounds and two are hospitalized. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the condition of the two injured victims.

Gwinnett County police received a call at around 2:50 a.m. from an off-duty officer, who was working as private security at 11 Lounge and heard gunfire.

That officer went to the parking lot to investigate and found one victim dead. Police hope someone nearby might have seen or heard something and can help them.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at 4771 Britt Road.

Police have not released the victim's name, pending notification of next-of-kin.

"We currently don't have suspects or suspect description at this time but we are hoping the public or witnesses can provide vital information to detectives," Officer Hideshi Valle said.

By 8 a.m. the parking lot outside of the lounge was still taped off, but police appeared to have finished processing the crime scene.

Police ask any witnesses with information on the crime to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

The shooting is one of two homicides that occurred overnight in Gwinnett County.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.