Police searching for suspect after deadly shootout at Doraville apartments

Police in DeKalb Count are searching for a suspect in a deadly shootout at a Doraville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Forest Cove apartments located along Meadowglenn Village Lane off Pleasantdale Road in Doraville. DeKalb County police said officers were called out shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of an altercation that escalated into shots being exchanged.

Police said the people who were arguing began firing at each other. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene, police said.

The second shooter was not found. A description was not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It was not clear what prompted the argument.

