Police searching for suspect after armed robbery on college campus

Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for a suspect in Gwinnett County after an armed robbery at Georgia Gwinnett College Saturday.

Armed robbery on Georgia college campus

Police say the suspect fired a shot at the victim's vehicle as he ran from the scene.

The campus' police department says the robbery and shooting happened in the school's parking lot.

They say the victim was shaken up, but not injured.

Police don't believe the suspect or victim is affiliated with the college.