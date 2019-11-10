Police searching for suspect after armed robbery on college campus
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for a suspect in Gwinnett County after an armed robbery at Georgia Gwinnett College Saturday.
The campus' police department says the robbery and shooting happened in the school's parking lot.
Police tell FOX 5 the suspect fired a shot into the victim's vehicle as he ran from the scene.
They say the victim was shaken up, but not injured.
Police don't believe the suspect or victim is affiliated with the college.