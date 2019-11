article

Police in South Fulton are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madison Ward was reported missing on Nov. 2, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, blue jeans, and Nike slides.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the City of South Fulton Police Department Detective M. Guin at 470-809-7355.