Police searching for missing Hiram teenager

Police in Hiram, Georgia are desperately searching for a missing teenage girl.

Deputies are asking the public's help to find 13-year-old Danielle Vinett.

Vinett is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Police believe she is with an unknown male and female.

If you have any information that can help locate Danielle, please call 911 or the Hiram Police Department.