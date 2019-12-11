Police searching for missing Henry County teenager

Henry County law enforcement need your help in their search for a critically missing teenager.

Henry County Police are searching for Jaya Belle Herring after she went missing in Stockbridge. (Henry County Police Department)

According to Henry County police, Jaya Belle Herring was last seen Tuesday night at around 9:30 on St. Ives Crossing in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Herring is 16 years old who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information that can help police locate the missing teenager, please call 770-957-9121.