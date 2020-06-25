Police searching for gunmen after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police are working to track down at least three people, who were seen speeding off in a blue BMW, after a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police believe the gunfire is the result of an armed robbery or possibly drug deal gone wrong.

Officers were called to Graymont Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man, in his mid-30s, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. D'Andrea Price.

Not far from the body was a car, ultimately towed away. Police said the victim may have been shot inside his car but then climbed out and died in the middle of the street shortly later.

In the meantime, investigators are interviewing witnesses. One, who did not want to share her name, said she's shocked by the violence playing out so close to her home on the typically quiet residential street.

"[I'm] very worried because I have children, and I have loving neighbors," the witness said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers: 404-577-TIPS.