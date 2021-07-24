Police searching for elderly man with health conditions in Clayton, Henry counties

Clayton County police are searching for a missing man with a myriad of severe health conditions.

The Clayton County Police Department said 78-year-old Jonesboro man Edward Brown — diagnosed with Alzheimer's, COPD and dementia — was last seen Friday night leaving a home on the 2100 block of Shawnee Drive in Jonesboro.

Police said Brown's GPS device registered in the Eagles Landing and Rock Quarry Road area in Henry County.

Clayton County authorities notified Henry County Police.

Police said Brown has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black hat and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

