Police searching for driver in deadly Atlanta hit and run

article

A hit and run driver is on the run after killing a man in Atlanta and refusing to stop.

Atlanta police say the fatal collision happened near Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

According to witnesses, the car hit the victim as he ran across Piedmont Road outside of the crosswalk.

The victim has not yet been identified.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Investigators say the car involved in the hit and run was a black 2016 or 2018 Honda Civic.

The vehicle should have damage to its front grill and will be missing a headlight.

If you have any information about a possible suspect or the incident, please call Atlanta police investigators at 404-327-1391 or Crime Stoppers Atlant at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.