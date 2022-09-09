Police searching for 3 suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at Winder smoke shop
WINDER, Ga. - Winder police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted for a smash and grab burglary at a local smoke shop.
Officials say just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, the three suspects smashed through the glass front door of a local vape and smoke shop and targeted certain cabinets and items.
Investigators believe the suspects brought a vehicle trunk organizer with them on the burglary.
The first suspect is described as being dressed in all black who was wearing a headlight with a yellow band.
The second suspect was wearing a Jordan 23 hoodie with white stripes down the arms, black sweatpants with the word "Fila" on the left thigh, black and white slides with white shocks, and a bright blue baseball cap. They also carried a backpack with a distinctive red, white, and blue color scheme.
The third suspect also dressed in all black with white lettering on the front of the shirt and left thigh as well as a red baseball cap. Officials say this suspect stopped to take a Cookies vape pen bag off the wall.
If you have any information about the burglary, call investigators at 770-867-2156.