Police searching for 11-year-old with cast on right foot

DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year old missing since Friday.

Police said Devontae Penn, 11, was last seen near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road.

He is 5-foot-3 and weighs 152 pounds with short dreads. Devontae was last seen wearing a black cast on his right foot, a blue shirt and red sweatpants.

If you see him, please call 911 or DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

