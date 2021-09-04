Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for 11-year-old with cast on right foot

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year old missing since Friday.

Police said Devontae Penn, 11, was last seen near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road. 

He is 5-foot-3 and weighs 152 pounds with short dreads. Devontae was last seen wearing a black cast on his right foot, a blue shirt and red sweatpants. 

If you see him, please call 911 or DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

