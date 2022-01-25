Police searching for vehicle of interest in Atlanta shooting that killed 6-month-old boy

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest in the deadly shooting of a 6-month-old boy in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at a Food Mart on Anderson Avenue NW near the intersection with Tiger Flowers Drive. According to Atlanta police, there was an altercation between two adults that resulted in gunfire.

BABY, JUST 6-MONTHS-OLD, SHOT AND KILLED IN NW ATLANTA CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE BETWEEN ADULTS, POLICE SAY

During the gunfight, a stray bullet hit 6-month-old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray as he rode with his family passing the Food Mart.

Medics rushed Fleming-Gray to Grady Memorial Hospital he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant have publicly vowed to find the person who pulled the trigger and ended the baby boy's life.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

"These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to settle disputes," Dickens said at the scene of the crime on Monday. "The children are bearing this burden with their lives."

Tuesday, police shared surveillance video of a light-colored Jeep SUV driving off in the background that has been designated a vehicle of interest in the baby boy's death.

In the video, it appears someone is pointing a weapon out of the front passenger window.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This is the third child under the age of 6 shot in Atlanta in January alone. Two of them have now died.

The first victim was a 1-year-old girl who was shot by another child with an unsecured gun inside a home on the 800 block of Harwell Road. The young girl's mother has been charged with second-degree murder.

The second shooting happened on Jan. 19 when a 5-year-old was hit by a stray bullet after two drivers started shooting at each other on Campbellton Road. Two suspects have been taken into custody in that investigation.

