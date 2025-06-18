Police searching for suspects in armed theft in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in May.

What we know:

Investigators say on the morning of May 15, officers were called to the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in response to a report of a larceny.

The victim told investigators that he had spotted a man inside his vehicle while at a nearby location.

When the victim confronted the man, he reportedly exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at him before leaving the area.

The victim said that the man had taken his wallet. His cards were reportedly later used at a local grocery store.

What you can do:

Investigators shared photos taken from surveillance cameras of the man and an unidentified woman who is believed to be another suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).