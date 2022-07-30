Police search for daycare employees accused of punching child

Clarkston police are searching for two women accused of child abuse at a daycare.

Police issued first-degree child cruelty warrants for Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney.

Police said they're involved in a July 13 allegation of child abuse at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare on Church Street.

According to the Clarkston Police Department's incident report, the investigation began when the boy's mother reported seeing abuse on the daycare's surveillance camera.

The victim's grandmother told police that, on July 6, she went to pick up the victim and noticed he was "visibly upset" and "did not seem like himself."

When the grandmother asked to speak to a teacher, she said the teacher seemed upset and was worried that the teacher "was going to fight with her."

At home, the victim's mother said she saw bruises on the child's arm that weren't there when she dropped him off that morning.

The family spoke to the church's first lady, who reportedly told them she looked at surveillance video and didn't see anything "unacceptable." When they looked at it, however, the report says they saw two teachers push the victim down on the classroom mat, pull him off the ground by his hair and slap and punch him multiple times.

A responding officer didn't talk to the teachers allegedly involved but watched the video and corroborated the family's story.