Police search for suspects connected to convenience store robberies

Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's help as they work to identify a pair of suspects connected to multiple convenience store burglaries.

According to police, convenience stores in unincorporated Hoschton and Dacula were robbed.

One of the suspects was seen on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a stripe on the sleeves.

Convenience store burglary suspect (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police captured photos of an Infiniti sedan at one of the stores.

A second suspect was seen wearing a face covering, a hood, white gloves, and black sneakers with white socks.

Convenience store burglary suspect (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.



