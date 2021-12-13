Police search for car burglary suspect who shot, killed East Point man

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (East Point Police Department)

Police in East Point released photos investigators said is of suspects wanted in connection to a series of car break-ins and the shooting death of a man trying to prevent it.

BURGLARS SHOOT AND KILL EAST POINT MAN AFTER HE CAUGHT THEM BREAKING INTO HIS TRUCK, FAMILY SAYS

Investigators said 24-year-old Knox Panter said went outside to find burglars busting into his work truck around 1 a.m. Friday morning on East Woodland Circle. Police said one of the guys shot him before they fled in a dark four-door sedan.

Medics rushed Panter to Atlanta Medical South, police said. Doctors were unable to save him.

East Point police asked for anyone with information that could help catch the suspects to contact detectives at 404-761-2177.

