Police search for 19-year-old who hasn't had contact with mother in 2 months

article

Police are searching for a teenager with "multiple mental health illnesses" who hasn't been heard from for two months.

Police said Thaddeusa Duffy left home in Morrow three months ago. Duffy has been in contact with his mother by phone, but that contact stopped two months ago, police said.

Duffy is described as a 19-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 318 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.



