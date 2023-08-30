Police: Roving illegal gun merchants stopped

Street drug sales are all too commonplace.

Police do not want to see the same thing take place with another hot commodity: guns.

Atlanta officers with the help of state and federal law enforcement broke up a roving business where patrons allegedly placed orders to be filled.

The officers found the transactions typically were conducted around commercial strips in various locations.

FOX 5 was provided with video on one operation in the MLK corridor.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek, in a briefing at city hall, disclosed that several targets showed up.

"They got spooked and took off," he said.

But they were followed, arrested, and guns were taken.

Six young men were taken into custody.