Police remind drivers of 'Move Over' law after patrol cars smashed by motorist

Officers shared an urgent message from Gwinnett County police after a driver slammed into two patrol cars over the weekend.

The officers were working a crash on Interstate 85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard when the accident happened.

"We lose sight of the fact that these vehicles are deadly machines and especially if you run into a person," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ashley Wilson said.

A picture of a damaged Gwinnett County Police patrol car is one of two from Sunday morning.

"Our officers assigned to the west precinct were working an accident on i-85 around 3 a.m. There was a tractor-trailer versus a vehicle," Wilson said.

What should have been a routine accident call became a dangerous close call Sunday morning near the Jimmy Carter exit.

"As officers were working the scene and outside of their patrol cars another vehicle, a minivan, ran into not one but two of our patrol cars," Wilson said.

Thankfully, the officers weren’t in their cars or injured but it’s a reminder to move over whenever you see flashing lights.

"When we are on foot working accident scenes or whether we are changing a tire or helping motorist. It’s so dangerous for us. What we ask the public to do is it switch lanes and to slow down," Wilson said.

At the end of the day law enforcement have families as well.

"This is our day jobs. Our fulltime jobs are being a wife, husband son daughter, and we want to go home at the end of our shift," Wilson said.

Police have not said if the driver of the minivan faces charges.