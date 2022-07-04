Two men in Gwinnett County arrested for celebratory gunfire, police say

Police have arrested two men in Gwinnett County for dangerous celebratory gunfire over the holiday weekend.

Officials with the Gwinnett Police Department say on Sunday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Spring Lane in unincorporated Peachtree Corners after reports of a group of men shooting guns into the air.

At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Robert Campbell-Landy and 30-year-old Devin Dingle.

Investigators say Campbell-Landy and Dingle had multiple handguns, extended magazines and unfired ammunition. Nearly 90 spent shell casings were also on their person.

Both men admitted to firing the guns in the air and were charged with discharging a firearm on the private property of another and reckless conduct.

Gwinnett police say that, while celebratory gunfire may seem harmless, it can be dangerous and is illegal.