Police release sketch of man wanted for kidnapping, robbing 2 women

Police have released a sketch of a man who reportedly kidnapped and robbed two women.

The first incident happened on Piedmont Road, near Lindbergh Way on Sept. 27. A woman told police she got back into her car after leaving the hair salon when a man got into the passenger's side of her car. According to a police report, he threatened to shoot her if she screamed. The man then told her to drive to an ATM and withdraw $600.

The woman handed the man an extra $100 and asked him not to hurt her. According to the woman, the man then told her his name was Robert and he needed the money to feed his son because he lost his job. He told her to drop him off at a gas station.

Two days later, a woman came into the APD Zone 2 precinct and told police a similar story. She said she got into her car after pumping gas on Sidney Marcus Boulevard and heard a man's voice coming from the back of the car. The man told her to drive to an ATM and take out $800 and he also took out $200 from her purse. He then told her to drop him off.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

