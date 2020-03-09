Police release photos of persons of interest in deadly Lenox Square Mall shooting

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying three persons of interest involved in the deadly shooting Sunday night at Lenox Square Mall.

Police shared surveillance photos of the persons of interest while they were in the mall's food court before the shooting,

According to authorities, the shooting happened after the victim and suspects got into an argument over a parking spot at the mall. The victim and the suspects entered the mall. When they went back outside, police say then the argument escalated again.

The victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the head, police said.

Police say the four suspects then tried to flee but were involved in a crash in the parking lot. They then fled on foot.

Officers detained one person on Sunday. They have since been released after officials say they determined he was not the shooter.

In a statement, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the shooting "showed a level of brazenness and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning."

"We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions," Shields said.

This marks the fourth shooting, and the first fatal one, in a string of recent shootings at the luxury mall.

A Macy's employee was shot and robbed in one of the mall's parking garages on Dec. 21. On Dec. 31, police arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery and shooting.

That shooting happened in the level one area of the department store's parking garage, according to Atlanta police.

In mid-January, a police sergeant witnessed two men robbing another man at gunpoint. Investigators said the sergeant pulled out his gun and fired. One suspect was arrested, the other was rushed to the hospital.

In February, a man was shot after meeting with someone in the Lenox Square parking lot for some type of transaction. At some point during the sale, the victim was shot in the stomach.

"APD has made arrests in all three previous shootings that have occurred on mall property since December, and I’m confident an arrest will be made in Sunday’s murder," Shields said.