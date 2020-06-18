Police release photos of man believed to be suspect in series of murders targeting homeless

article

Police in Atlanta have released photos of a man investigators believe is the suspect in at least three murders of homeless people in the city since the start of the month.

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police on Thursday. released MARTA surveillance photos showing the possible suspect and announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta officials said they were initially searching for a black male, between 5-'10" and 6' tall, weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, wearing a dark ball cap, a long-sleeve white T-shirt, dark jeans, and had a drawstring-type backpack.

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

The latest victim was found on Monday just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Pryor Street SW and Rawson Street SW. The mayor said a homeless woman was found dead inside a tent at that location. Investigators said the woman was shot at least once. The name of the woman has not been released.

Advertisement

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

Last Friday, a man was found dead under the Interstate 20 overpass at Windsor Street. The body was found just before 10 a.m., but police said the shooting could have happened as late as 5 p.m. the previous day. The victim, identified by police as 56-year-old Curtis Cockrell, was not immediately found because the body was in the corner of the bridge where homeless people tend to sleep, according to investigators.

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

On June 1, police said Timothy Terrill Smith, 45, was found dead near the corner of Piedmont Avenue NE and Baker Highland Conn NE that afternoon from a gunshot wound.

Atlanta police released this photo of a person they believe is a suspect in a series of murders of homeless people during the month of June 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone who would like to anonymously leave a tip can do so through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could eligible for a cash reward.