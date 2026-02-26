How to avoid packing 12% ABV drinks in your child’s lunch: 'That is NOT Apple Juice'

article

The Brief South Fulton Police are warning parents to double-check lunchboxes for pre-mixed cocktails like margaritas and martinis. Parents must ensure beverages with 12% ABV do not accidentally replace juice boxes during hectic morning routines. The "Hey Twin" campaign uses local lingo and humor to bridge community gaps and aid officer recruitment.



The South Fulton Police Department issued a blunt, if humorous, reminder to parents this week: double-check your child’s lunchbox to ensure their midday beverage doesn't require a government-issued ID.

‘That is NOT Capri Sun’

What we know:

In a recent social media post, the department noted it has received reports of pre-mixed alcoholic cocktails, such as Cutwater margaritas, being packed alongside standard school snacks.

"That is NOT Capri Sun," the department wrote. "That is a whole ‘Parent had a long night’ starter pack."

Police warned that high-alcohol-content drinks are being found in proximity to elementary school staples. The department specifically highlighted the risks of confusion during the morning rush, noting that a beverage labeled with 12% ABV "does NOT belong next to a PB&J."

The post illustrated a hypothetical, albeit disruptive, classroom scenario: "Now little Johnny done pulled up to 3rd period talking about: ‘Who want fruit snacks?’ knowing good and well, he got a Lemon Drop Martini in the zipper pocket."

'Tighten up Twin'

What they're saying:

While acknowledging that school mornings can be "hectic," authorities urged parents to be more vigilant before sending their children to campus.

"Your child shouldn’t be the only one in the cafeteria with a beverage that requires an ID," the department stated, punctuating the advice with a direct "TIGHTEN UP TWIN!"

The department suggested a quick three-point checklist for parents:

Homework

Lunch packed

Alcoholic beverages removed

The warning concluded with a reminder that if parents don't catch the mistake, school officials will. Police advised parents to audit bags "before the Fulton County Schools Police resource officers gotta do inventory at recess."

What we don't know:

The post did not offer if there was a backstory to this post or if this was just a generic warning.

‘Hey Twin’ campaign

The backstory:

This is just the latest in the "Hey Twin" Facebook campaign by the South Fulton Police Department.

The "Hey Twin" campaign uses local lingo and lighthearted trends to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. By showing a more human side, the department is not only engaging residents but also targeting a new generation of law enforcement.

The campaign features officers leaning into popular social media formats. They are leaning heavily into younger dialect, since the department is made up of mostly younger officers. The department is also leveraging the buzz for recruitment.