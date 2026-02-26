Rabun County High School employee arrested on multiple child molestation charges
CLAYTON, Ga. - A Rabun County High School cafeteria employee was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges involving the alleged mistreatment of a minor, according to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Ashleigh Wilson, 26, of Clayton, was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center on Feb. 26. She faces charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, grooming of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child.
What they're saying:
The investigation began after the Board of Education requested the sheriff’s office look into "allegations of inappropriate physical contact and electronic communication with a minor." Authorities confirmed the allegations involved an employee at the high school, leading investigators to Wilson.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office stated the investigation is "active and ongoing; no further information will be released at this time."
What's next:
Once the probe is finished, the case will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The Source: The Rabun County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.