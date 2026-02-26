DeKalb County committee advances plan for homeless center after library shooting

The Brief DeKalb County commissioners are moving ahead with a plan to open a day center. The proposal follows a shooting at the Decatur Library involving a suspect reportedly without housing. This new facility would offer showers, meals, laundry, and support for finding jobs.



A DeKalb County commission committee advanced a plan Thursday evening to open a day center for people who are homeless.

The shooting at the Decatur Library earlier this month highlighted that it has become a gathering spot for those with nowhere else to go.

"I know the incident at the library maybe initiated this to be sort of rolled out maybe quicker than normal," Ted Terry, DeKalb County District Six Commissioner, said, urging thoughtfulness in the process.

The day center would be located on Covington Highway inside a building at Peace Baptist Church.

What we know:

The Salvation Army would run the center, and Claratel Behavioral Services would offer mental health outreach, according to the county's plan.

The facility would operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, providing basic social services including showers, meals, and laundry.

"What the Salvation Army is offering, it makes sense for us at this point," Zach Williams, DeKalb County Chief Operating Officer, said. "We get them in and then, you know, slowly but surely, you know, maybe some job training or maybe some, getting your ID."

The center would cost $1.23 million a year to run, according to a staff presentation, which includes rent for the facility and funding for eight staff members.

The backstory:

Plans for the center come nearly a month after a shooting at the Decatur Library that hurt a man. Court records show the suspect, Medicus Brown, did not have housing. That incident brought new attention to the number of people who are homeless and relying on the library’s services. Commissioner Terry noted that the incident put a new focus on individuals depending on the library for basic needs.

What's next:

The measure passed DeKalb’s Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee unanimously Thursday evening. The plan will now go before the full commission for final approval in two weeks.

Commissioner Terry said it was part of a larger effort to curb homelessness in the county, which includes plans for a multimillion-dollar diversion center.

If the day center receives full approval, county staff said the center could be operational as early as April.