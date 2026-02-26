Atlanta runners honor Olympian Jeff Galloway after his passing

The Brief Atlanta runners are remembering a legend in the running community after Jeff Galloway died on Wednesday. Runners set up a memorial run on the Atlanta Beltline as a way to honor Galloway's legacy. Galloway was well known for his "run-walk-run" method.



Atlanta runners are finding ways to honor the legacy of former US Olympian Jeff Galloway, who was widely known for his run-walk-run strategy, after his death on Wednesday at 80.

What we know:

Officials say Galloway suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died in a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

His daughter-in-law, Carissa Galloway, also a running enthusiast, shared a tribute to him through social media following his death.

What they're saying:

"With Jeff being the winner of the first Peachtree, he sort of automatically is a legend here in Atlanta," said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club CEO.

Kenah says Galloway will likely be remembered most for inspiring so many people to lace up their sneakers and start running.

"We know Jeff in the running world as our hometown hero. You know, our celebrity. But he leveraged that celebrity to bring more people into the sport than anybody else that I can think of. I think that should be his legacy," said Kenah.

At a Thursday night run along the Beltline, the group held a moment of silence in Galloway's honor.

"He's a big advocate for encouraging people to go and run. I was influenced by him. I ran my 1st marathon back in December of 2024," said Alex Lewis.

As the group took off on their run, they remembered the elite athlete who spent a lifetime motivating others to lead a healthy life one step at a time.



"Even though he was an Olympian and kind of like a celebrity in his own right, he still acted and talked to us normal people, just like a regular guy. He'll be deeply missed here in Atlanta," said Lewis.

Atlanta Track Club officials say there will be a moment to recognize Jeff Galloway before the start of Sunday's Publix Atlanta Marathon.

They're still planning how they will pay tribute to him at this year's Peachtree Road Race.