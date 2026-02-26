The Brief Running legend Jeff Galloway has passed away. Galloway was a former Olympic athlete who inspired many runners across the world through his famous "run-walk-run" method. He was 80 years old.



Jeff Galloway passed away at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, following a stroke, according to his family. He was 80 years old.

Galloway was a beloved member of the running community and first winner of the Peachtree Road Race in 1970.

What they're saying:

His daughter-in-law Carissa Galloway co-emcees the event and released this statement on Instagram about Jeff.

"It wasn’t enough time. It was never going to be enough time to learn from you. To watch how you loved. How you listened. How you always saw the best in everyone. How you made our family better. We are heartbroken but we are all better because of you. Every time you left after a trip or a visit you would hug each one of us, look in our eyes and say "I’m SO proud of you." And you meant it. Now it’s my turn. Jeff, I’m so proud of you. And I love you so much."

Dig deeper:

The "Run-walk-run" method was made popular by Galloway, and it helps runners of all levels make the most of their experience while staying healthy.

It’s a way to make distance running more accessible and enjoyable by finding your ideal run/walk ratio.